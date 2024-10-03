Shiv Sena (UBT) worker assaulted by 'BJP functionaries' in Nanded; LoP Danve slams Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (UBT) worker was assaulted over a social media post allegedly by BJP functionaries in Nanded in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

As per complainant Santosh Wadvale (39), he was kidnapped by a group of persons between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday from Bahyegaon area, taken to a farmhouse and assaulted with sticks and a sword, the Nanded Rural police station official said.

"As per Wadvale, he suffered a deep injury to his finger after one of the accused attacked him with a sword. The accused also allegedly robbed him of Rs 25,000. He has alleged Pratap Patil Chikhlikar and Pravin Patil Chikhlikar may be behind this attack," the official said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arm Act for kidnapping, assault and other offences against Ganesh Ubale, Rahul Taru, Satish More, Sanjay Taklikar and 10 unidentified persons, the official added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, must "control" his people.

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council also targeted one "Mr Chikhlikar" and said "an account of this incident will be kept and it will be settled at the right time".

"If people of Chikhlikar think Nanded and its people are their private property, then they are fools," Danve claimed in the X post. PTI AW BNM