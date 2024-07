Akola, Jul 27 (PTI) Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) blocked a road in Akola in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after a poster wishing its chief Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday was found torn, a police official said.

The poster was put up at the main post office square, the City Kotwali police station official said.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) workers blocked the main road in the area in protest. Some of them were detained and traffic was normalised soon," he said. PTI COR BNM