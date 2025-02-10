Shiv Sena (UBT) workers stage protest on telecom tower for soybean procurement

Latur, Feb 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) workers climbed a BSNL tower in Nilanga town of Latur district on Monday demanding MSP for soybean and its immediate procurement from registered farmers.

The protesters, comprising activists of Akhil Bharatiya Chhava Sanghatna, claimed that the sudden closure of the portal for online registration of soybean procurement left farmers distressed, who are unable to sell their produce.

The protesters climbed the BSNL tower and staged a demonstration for three hours.

They withdrew the protest after officials assured to look into the issue.