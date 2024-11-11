Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Muslim vote swelling will dissipate: Eknath Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday dismissed the claim of growing support for the Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming that the Muslim vote "swelling" in their favour would soon dissipate.

Shinde, addressing a rally in Vaijapur for the party candidate Ramesh Bornare, emphasised that Shiv Sena's focus on community service, rather than caste-based politics, was the reason for the party's victory in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister alleged the 'flaming torch' poll symbol of the Uddhav Thackeray faction was a medium to set houses on fire and create a rift among communities.

"They (Shiv Sena-UBT) call 'mashal (flaming torch) a symbol of revolution. But their torch sets homes ablaze and creates a rift among communities. This swelling of Muslim votes will go away," Shinde added.

He claimed MLAs in the Marathwada region didn't receive a single rupee for the development of their constituencies in the 2.5 years after 2019 (when the MVA government was in power).

"Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare received a huge fund for his constituency. I believe in giving and not taking back," Shinde added.

Targeting the Shiv Sena (UBT), the CM said the morale of Shiv Sainiks was badly hit and they were left demoralised because Bal Thackeray's ideology was abandoned, a reference to Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with Congress and NCP (undivided) to form a government after the 2019 assembly elections.

"Had I not acted, the Congress would have sold the Shiv Sena and its bow and arrow (election symbol)," Shinde said in an obvious reference to his revolt against Thackeray in June 2022 that led to the collapse of the MVA government.

He attributed Shiv Sena candidate Sandipan Bhumre's victory in Lok Sabha polls from the Aurangabad seat to his work for various communities without caste discrimination.

Bhumre had defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM candidates to score a victory.

Voting for 288 seats in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be out on November 23. PTI AW NSK