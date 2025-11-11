Shiv Sena will stand firmly behind grassroots workers: Shinde

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena will always stand firmly behind its grassroots workers.

Several leaders and members belonging to political parties, social organisations and communities joined the party at his official Muktagiri residence in Mumbai.

Those who joined the ruling Sena included former NCP (SP) MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao, representatives of the Koli community from Worli Koliwada in Mumbai, and local leaders from Latur, Beed, Pune, Baramati, Shrirampur, Deolali, Ulhasnagar, Sangli, Tasgaon, Kolhapur and Chandgad.

Among others inducted were Maharashtra Brahmin Sabha (Pune) president Mayuresh Argade, Datta Desai of the Maratha Swayamsevak Sangh, Kisan Congress leader Sangram Chavan, Shabari Mata Sanghatana president Latika Gopale and NCP's Nanasahab Burade from Yeola.

Welcoming them, Shinde said Shiv Sena is a party of workers where those who perform will be respected.

"The party will always work for the welfare of common people, the backward sections and those at the grassroots," he said.

He added that thousands of workers are joining the party across the state every day, reflecting people's growing faith in the Shiv Sena's leadership and ideology.

"Even as the state chief minister, I worked as a party worker and continue to do so. This party belongs to workers, not to any single individual," Shinde said.

The deputy chief minister said the development of Koliwada and other regions would be prioritised and that Shiv Sena would stand firmly with every new colleague joining its fold. PTI MR NP