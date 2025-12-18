Shiv Sena will sweep Ambernath municipal council elections, says Shinde

Thane, Dec 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday expressed confidence that his Shiv Sena would sweep the Ambernath municipal council elections.

Calling Ambernath a traditional stronghold of Shiv Sena in Thane district, Shinde said the city has consistently supported the party's development-oriented agenda.

He was addressing a well-attended meeting in support of Shiv Sena's mayoral candidate Manisha Valekar and other party candidates.

Predicting a decisive win for Valekar, he said a vote for Shiv Sena is a vote for development.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Shinde said the Ladki Bahin Yojana has become the state's most popular scheme, benefiting over two lakh women in Ambernath alone. He noted that despite efforts by the opposition to challenge the scheme, it continues as a commitment to women across communities.

Shinde also outlined development works completed in Ambernath, including concretisation of roads, major water supply projects, beautification of the Shiv Mandir precinct, and civic amenities such as parks, a shooting range, and cultural infrastructure.

Voting for Ambernath municipal council polls will take place on December 20, while results will be declared a day later.