Shiv Sena woman worker accuses member of Thackeray-led faction of assaulting her

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) A case has been registered here against a member of the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly assaulting a woman office-bearer of the rival Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The alleged incident occurred during Narali Purnima celebration at Worli Koliwada on Friday when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Shinde, along with their respective supporters, arrived at the same time, said an official of Dadar police station.

According to the complaint filed by the woman worker of the Shinde-led party, somebody punched her in the back. When she turned around, she saw Yuva Sena member Siddhesh Shinde.

A `non-cognisable' case was registered against Siddhesh under BNS section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), the official said.

Police can not make an arrest in a non-cognisable case without a court's permission.

Siddhesh Shinde's father and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde said it was a politically motivated complaint, and the entire incident was captured by TV cameras.

Aaditya Thackeray too dismissed the allegation.

"There was a wall of police between us. (Eknath) Shinde should stop ranting and making false complaints....It's their government after all and they can even book us by branding us as urban Naxals," Thackeray told reporters. PTI DC PR KRK