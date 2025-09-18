National

Shiv Sena workers protest against Raut's remark about Dighe

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena workers burnt an effigy of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday to protest against his alleged disparaging statement about Anand Dighe, a late party leader.

The protest took place at Anand Ashram, Dighe's memorial and former office.

Dighe, a prominent leader of the undivided Shiv Sena in Thane district, is considered to be a mentor of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, commenting on a newspaper advertisement published by the Shinde-led party to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Raut said it featured a tiny picture of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and next to him was a picture of Dighe, who was a district unit chief of the party.

Stating that Dighe was a "dear colleague", Raut said nevertheless he was not even a deputy leader of the party, and asked whether the Shide-led Sena was equating him with Thackeray. PTI COR PR KRK