Shiv Sena youth wing to celebrate Shinde’s birthday as ‘Common Man Day’

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, will celebrate Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s birthday on February 9 as ‘Common Man Day’, a functionary of the organisation said on Thursday.

Yuva Sena working president Purvesh Sarnaik said they will celebrate the ‘Common Man Day’ across Maharashtra on Sunday, February 9, 2025, to mark the 61st birthday of Shinde, who also heads the Shiv Sena.

The initiative will also recognise and honour 61 “unsung” heroes from each of Maharashtra’s 36 districts for their contributions to society, he said.

“Whether as ‘CM Eknath Shinde’ (the Common Man’s leader) or now as ‘DCM Eknath Shinde’ (Dedicated to the Common Man), his relentless efforts towards the welfare of farmers, labourers, women, youth, and students have earned widespread public admiration,” he said.

In keeping with this vision, he said, the ‘Common Man Day’ will celebrate the contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including farmers, labourers, ‘warkaris’ (worshippers of Lord Vitthal), women entrepreneurs and social workers, healthcare workers, sanitation staff, workers from the unorganised sector and students.

Yuva Sena chief secretary Rahul Londhe said ‘Common Man Day’ will now be an annual tradition and ensure that every February 9 is dedicated to “recognising and uplifting everyday heroes across Maharashtra”.

While Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane city and was once an auto driver, was the CM from July 2022 to November 2024, he often described himself as a "Common Man".