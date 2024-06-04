Shiv Sena's Barne retains Maval LS seat in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne retained the Maval Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra by defeating Sanjog Waghere Patil of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 96,615 votes.

Barne, a two-time MP from this seat that is spread over parts of Pune and Raigad districts, was seeking a third term.

In June 2022, he shifted his loyalty to Eknath shinde when the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

In 2019, Barne had defeated Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar.

This time, Barne polled 6,92,832 votes, while his nearest rival Waghere Patil bagged 5,96,217 votes.

Madhavi Joshi of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) got 27,768 votes, while Rajaram Patil of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) received 14,003 votes. Another candidate Jyotiswar Bhosale of Baliraja Party got 10,879 votes.

A total of 16,760 votes were polled in favour of the NOTA (none of the above) option. PTI MR NP