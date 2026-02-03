Shiv Sena's Harshali Chaudhary is Kalyan Dombivli's new Mayor, BJP's Rahul Damle Deputy Mayor

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena's Harshali Chaudhary was on Tuesday elected as the new Mayor of the Kalyan Dombivli civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district, while BJP's Rahul Damle became the Deputy Mayor.

They were elected unopposed at the special meeting of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The election was held at the civic headquarters with Mumbai City District Collector Aanchal Goyal being the presiding officer.

Following the scrutiny of nomination papers, both Chaudhary and Damle were declared elected to their respective posts amidst high-profile political attendance.

In her address, Mayor Chaudhary expressed deep gratitude to the people of Kalyan Dombivli. and emphasised her commitment to transparency and public service.

In an official statement released shortly after the ceremony, the corporation confirmed the appointments and reiterated the administration's focus on maintaining public faith.

"Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation Mayor and Deputy Mayor selection process complete! Will not let the trust shown by the citizens be broken!" read the official release.

In Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the district, Dimple Mehta was elected Mayor and Dhruvkishore Patil as the Deputy Mayor. Both are from the BJP.

In the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Ashwini Nikam of the Shiv Sena was elected mayor and Amar Lund of the BJP as the Deputy Mayor. PTI COR NP