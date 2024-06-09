Shiv Sena's Pratap Jadhav makes it to Union cabinet; Ramdas Athawale retained

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has found its place in the Union cabinet with four-time MP Pratap Jadhav sworn in as a minister of state.

The 64-year-old legislator won his fourth consecutive term from the Buldana Lok Sabha constituency.

He served as MLA for three terms from the district between 1995 and 2009.

With a 71 per cent attendance in the Parliament, Jadhav has participated in several debates and discussions in the lower house.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) Ramdas Athawale, the minister of state for social justice in the previous term, has been retained in the new cabinet.

The 64-year-old Dalit leader from the state has been part of the NDA since 2014. PTI ND ARU