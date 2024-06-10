Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav is MoS (Independent Charge) Ayush ministry, MoS health

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav has been made the minister of state (independent charge) for the Ayush ministry in the third Narendra Modi government.

He has also been made the minister of state for health and family welfare ministry.

Jadhav, 64, won the Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency in north Maharashtra for the fourth time with a margin of more than 3.9 lakh votes.

He has served as an MLA for three terms in the Maharashtra assembly between 1995 and 2009. He was also minister for sports and youth welfare in the state.

With a 71 per cent attendance in Parliament, Jadhav has participated in several debates and discussions in the Lokh Sabha. PTI PLB ANB ANB