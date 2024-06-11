Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav takes charge as MoS Health, Ayush

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav on Tuesday took charge as the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ayush ministry and as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health.

Before taking charge at the Union Health Ministry, Jadhav planted a sapling at his residence. After assuming charge, he took a pledge to donate his organs.

Jadhav has represented the people of Maharashtra in various capacities, including as a Member of Legislative Assembly for three terms between 1995 and 2009, and as a Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Irrigation from 1997 to 1999.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Buldhana constituency in 2009, 2014, 2019 and in 2024.

As an MP, he has held key positions such as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology. PTI PLB VN VN