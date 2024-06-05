Shiv Sena's Waikar wins from Mumbai North West by 48 votes, lowest margin of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dattaram Waikar secured the lowest victory margin of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Shiv Sena UBT candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by a mere 48 votes from the Mumbai North West constituency.

With nine votes, Konathala Ramakrishna from Anakapalli and Som Marandi from Rajmahal in Bihar hold the record for the lowest victory margin in the Lok Sabha elections, achieving their respective feats in 1989 and 1998.

The Congress' Adoor Prakash is in second position in these elections, winning with a margin of 684 votes from Attingal in Kerala.

Among the candidates winning with a margin of less than 2,000 votes are the BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh from Jaipur Rural (1,615 votes) and his party colleague Bhrojraj Nag from Kanker in Chhattisgarh (1,884 votes).

Other candidates who won the Lok Sabha polls with a slender margin are the BJP's Mukesh Rajput from Farukhabad in Uttar Pradesh (2,678 votes), the BJP's Praveen Patel from Phulpur (4,332 votes), the Congress' Sher Singh Ghubaya from Firozpur in Punjab (3,242 votes), senior Congress leader Manish Tewari from Chandigarh (2,504 votes), Muhammad Hamdullah Sayeed of the Congress from Lakshadweep (2,647 votes) and the Samajwadi Party's Anand Bhadauriya from Uttar Pradesh's Dhaurahra (4,449 votes).

The BJP's Kamlesh Paswan won from Uttar Pradesh's Bansgaon by a margin of 3,150 votes, the saffron party's Saumitra Khan from Bishnupur by 5,567 votes, its candidate Aruna DK from Telangana's Mahabubnagar by 4,500 votes.

The Samajwadi Party's Ajendra Singh Lodhi won from Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh by 2,629 votes while its candidate Ramashankar Rajbhar from Salempur won by 3,573 votes.

The Trinamool Congress' Mitali Bag won from West Bengal's Arambagh constituency with a margin of 6,399 votes.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, the Congress' Manickam Tagore is leading from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar by 4,633 votes while the grand old party's Bacchav Shobha Dinesh is ahead in Maharashtra's Dhule by 3,831 votes. PTI GJS SZM