'Shiv Shakti Point' signifies new India's resolve towards world welfare: UP CM

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to name 'Vikram' lander's touchdown spot on the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti Point', saying it signifies the resolve of the 'new India' towards world welfare.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23, the day the spacecraft landed on the Moon's south pole, as the 'National Space Day'.

He also named the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as 'Shiv Shakti Point' and the spot where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 as 'Tiranga Point'.

Modi made the announcement while congratulating and interacting with scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.

Hailing the three major announcements made by the prime minister, Adityanath said, "The sense of welfare is inherent in the name of Lord Shiva, who holds the moon on his head. The naming of the point where the moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Shiv Shakti' reveals the resolve of New India towards world welfare." He added that the yearly celebration of August 23 as 'National Space Day' will keep the memory of the unprecedented achievement of hoisting the Tricolor on the Moon alive in the minds of the countrymen, according to the official release.

Adityanath added that this decision by the prime minister will also create an inspiring atmosphere for space research in the country, the release said.

By naming the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its imprints as 'Tiranga Point', the prime minister has given a message to the country's people to "never be defeated by failure", Adityanath said, adding that this point is a symbol of strong will power, vitality and continuous effort.

