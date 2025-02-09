'Shiv Vihar' or 'Shiv Puri': BJP's Mustafabad MLA Bisht proposes constituency name change

New Delhi: The BJP's newly-elected Mustafabad MLA Mohan Bisht on Sunday proposed to change the name of the northeast Delhi constituency, which has a significant population from the minority community, to "Shiv Vihar" or "Shiv Puri".

He justified his proposal by claiming that the Hindu population was higher in the constituency.

"On one side, there are 58 per cent people and, on the other, 42 per cent. It is the right of the 58 per cent that the name should be changed accordingly. The name could be Shiv Vihar or Shiv Puri," he told PTI.

The 67-year-old secured victory over AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan in Mustafabad by 17,578 votes.

Elected as an MLA for the sixth time, Bisht was shifted from the Karawal Nagar seat that he had won in the 2020 election.

The senior leader had openly expressed his resentment at being replaced by Mishra in Karawal Nagar. He agreed to contest from Mustafabad after being placated by the BJP's national leadership.

Reacting to Bisht's proposal to change the Mustafabad name, AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan sought to know what the BJP wanted to achieve by it.

Instead of doing such things, the BJP should start working positively and avoid negativity, he told reporters.

Bisht is being seen by some in the party as a potential candidate for the post of chief minister.

"The party gave me the chance to contest elections seven times and I won six of those. I am a regular party worker and whoever the party chooses will carry the 'lotus' symbol," he said, when asked to comment on the speculation.

The BJP swept to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5. The results were announced on Saturday.