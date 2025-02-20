'Shivaarghya': Indian classical dance festival puts spotlight on male dancers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The fifth edition of 'Shivaarghya', a dance festival dedicated to male dancers, will showcase performances of 18 talented practitioners of eight Indian traditional dance forms from across the country here.

The festival will be hosted by renowned dancer Saroja Vaidyanathan's Bharatanatyam institute Ganesa Natyalaya on February 23.

Brainchild of Vaidynathan, the festival was started in 2018 to give opportunities to young male dancers who have taken dance as their full time profession.

Curated by dancer Rama Vaidyanathan, 'Shivaarghya' is a part of the year-long Swarna Saroja celebration, marking 50 years of the institution.

The day-long event will feature Bharatanatyam by S Vasudevan, Himanshu Srivastava, Vinay Tiwari, Pritam Das, Nilava Sen, Bharat Gangadhar Devanpalli, Vidhun Kumar, Binesh Mahadevan, and Poojith Menon.

Dancers Akash Dwivedi, Vishavdeep Sharma, Tribhuban Maharaj, and Gaurav Bhatti will perform Kathak, while Venkat Deekshitulu will present Kuchipudi dance from Andhra Pradesh.

Ajeesh Menon will showcase Mohiniyattam from Kerala, and Sinam Basu Singh will present Manipuri dance.

Akash Mallick (Marg Natya), Sanjeev Kumar Jena (Odissi), and Bhabananda Barbayan (Sattriya) will also showcase their respective dance forms at the festival.

"Promoting male dancers in classical Indian dance forms is crucial to preserving and enriching our cultural heritage. Dance is a universal language that transcends gender, and it is our responsibility to provide equal opportunities for all artists to express their talent and creativity.

"'Shivaarghya' celebrates the dedication, skill, and passion of male dancers, and we are proud to continue this tradition, encouraging a more inclusive and diverse dance community," Rama Vaidyanathan, president, Ganesa Natalaya, said in a statement. 'Shivaarghya' also pays tribute to Shiva, the ultimate dancer known as Nataraja.

"The festival aims to celebrate the male dancers who embody the spirit of Nataraja, showcasing their dedication, discipline, and artistry. Through their performances, these dancers pay homage to the timeless tradition of Indian classical dance, while also pushing the boundaries of their art form," she added.