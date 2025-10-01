Shivadhar Reddy assumes charge as Telangana’s new DGP

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer B Shivadhar Reddy on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Director General of Police of Telangana.

He succeeds Jitender, who superannuated on Tuesday.

Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, was serving as the chief of the Telangana Intelligence Department.

The government posted him as DGP (Coordination) and gave him full additional charge as head of the police force until further orders.

Over three decades of service, Reddy has held several key assignments at both district and state levels.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, Reddy became the first chief of the Intelligence Department in the rank of Inspector General.

He later served in the Personnel Wing, Railways, and Road Safety after being promoted to the rank of Additional DGP.

After the Congress came to power in December 2023, Reddy was reinstated as chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP.

After his promotion in August 2024, he continued as chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police.

He had also served as the Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam.