Shivaji Jayanti: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs pay tribute at Shivneri Fort

NewsDrum Desk
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participate in the celebrations of the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort.

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Monday at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The legendary warrior king was born in 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Shinde and the two deputy CMs attended various programmes to mark the occasion, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the fort.

A large number of followers of the emperor are expected to gather at the site throughout the day to pay tribute.

