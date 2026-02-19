Shivaji Maharaj a visionary leader, strategic thinker, champion of Swarajya: PM

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, exceptional administrator and strategic thinker and his courage and governance guide everyone.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630 and founded the Maratha kingdom in 17th century.

"On the Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we bow in reverence to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker and champion of Swarajya. May his courage inspire us, his governance guide us and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthen our society," Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection.

"This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations," he said.

Shivaji was an ardent opponent of the Mughal dynasty and his kingdom's security was based on religious toleration and on the functional integration of different communities.