Shivaji Maharaj coronation day to be marked with lecture series at ITIs across Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday announced that a lecture series will be held across all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state to mark the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be celebrated on June 6.

The aim is to instil patriotic values and national consciousness among students, he said.

The lecture series will be inaugurated with a video message from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a press conference at the Mantralaya, the Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister said, "This initiative is based on the theme of 'rashtrahit' (national interest) and will be conducted under the department's Panch Parivartan (five-fold transformation) mission. Topics such as family awareness, social harmony, environmental conservation, civic duties and indigenous thinking will be covered in the lectures." Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Maratha empire, was crowned as king on the Raigad fort on June 6, 1674.

Lodha also announced that six new advanced courses will be introduced in ITIs from the upcoming academic year.

"These are artificial intelligence (AI), industrial robotics, drone technology, 3D printing, electric vehicle technology and solar energy systems. These courses aim to provide students with global-standard training in emerging technologies," he said.

The department's new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has received a positive response from industry players. With over 1.2 lakh students enrolled in ITIs across the state, the new initiatives are expected to improve job prospects and bridge the gap between skills and industry requirements, Lodha said.