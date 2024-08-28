Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse tragic, no need to play politics over it: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Aug 28 (PTI) The collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue is a tragic event and there is no need to indulge in politics over it, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

During an interaction with journalists in Nagpur, Fadnavis also called for a thorough investigation and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

A 35-foot-tall statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg district on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The opposition has attacked the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in the state over the statue collapse, alleging corruption, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“This is a deeply tragic event, and no one should exploit it for political gain,” said Fadnavis. He said a grand statue would be erected at the spot in Malvan tehsil in the coastal district, around 480km from Mumbai.

Fadnavis said the Navy has taken the investigation seriously and will act against those responsible. The state government on Tuesday said that the structure was built by the Navy.

“The matter has already been reported to the police and they are expected to take further action based on the Navy’s findings,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to the opposition attack over the statue collapse, Fadnavis urged them not to view the tragedy through the lens of upcoming elections. “Maharashtra does not benefit from such politics,” he said.

About NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s remark that “corruption has peaked in the state”, Fadnavis said the statue was a Navy initiative and not a state government project.

“Corruption has no place here, and it is surprising to hear such statements from a leader of Pawar’s stature,” he said.

Asked about the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur near Mumbai, the deputy CM assured that strict action would be against the offender. PTI COR NR