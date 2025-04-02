Shivaji Maharaj today’s role model: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, Apr 2 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a role model of today, and his deeds are worthy of emulation, both as an individual and as a nation.

Bhagwat was speaking in Nagpur after releasing the book 'Yugandhar Shivray' written by late Sumant Tekade, author of books on the Maratha king.

RSS leaders Keshav Hedgewar, Madhavrao Golwalkar and Balasaheb Deoras had termed Hanuman as the ‘adarsh’ of mythological era and Shivaji Maharaj as the role model of modern era, Bhagwat said.

Shivaji Maharaj is called 'yugpurush' because he stopped the cycle of invasions in the country, including Mughal aggression, Bhagwat said.