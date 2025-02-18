Shivaji Maharaj was great warrior, administrator; govt committed to follow his principles: Fadnavis

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a great warrior but also an exceptional administrator who brought reforms in governance and implemented policies in water management and taxation, among other things.

He also said that his government was committed to following the principles of Shivaji Maharaj, and work for the welfare of people.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of an equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Badlapur in Thane district on the eve of the birth anniversary of the 17th century legendary warrior king.

In his address, the CM thanked the people of the state for giving him and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar another chance to helm the state for its progress.

Referring to his felicitation by several women supporters on the occasion, he said, "Anyone who has the support of mothers, sisters and women cannot be harmed. The results of the last (assembly) election are proof of this." He said people owe the freedom that they enjoy today to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"During the times when several rulers succumbed to the dominance of the Mughals, it was Shivaji Maharaj, who guided by the teachings of his mother Jijabai, took an oath to establish 'swarajya' (self rule) and fight for 'dev, desh and dharma' (god, country and religion)," he said.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's leadership was multifaceted. He was not just a great warrior, but also an exceptional administrator who implemented policies in water management, fort planning, taxation and governance. He ensured that women's honour was protected," Fadnavis said.

The state government was also committed to following Shivaji Maharaj's principles and to work for the welfare of people, he said.

Making announcements about projects in Badlapur, he said new Development Control Regulations (DCR) are being formulated, which will define construction limits along the flood lines.

Giving an example of Kolhapur's successful flood management model, he assured that similar measures would be implemented in Badlapur.

Desilting would be carried out in the Ulhas river on a large scale, he said, adding that dams would be constructed to mitigate flooding issues.

The CM also promised to expedite the Metro project for the region.