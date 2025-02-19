Shivaji Maharaj’s vision, philosophy continue to guide generations: Sapkal

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday paid rich tribute to Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said his vision and social philosophy continue to inspire generations.

He was speaking to reporters on the occasion of the legendary warrior king’s 395th birth anniversary.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established ‘swarajya’ with the support of warriors from various castes and communities. He fought against powerful enemies using guerrilla warfare tactics. His vision and philosophy continue to guide generations,” said the Congress leader.

Shivaji Maharaj not only fought against Aurangzeb, Nizamshah, and Adilshah but also had to resist the prevailing religious orthodoxy of his time, he said.

“In this struggle, Shivaji Maharaj aligned with the ideologies of the Warkari sect, Chakradhar Swami, and Mahatma Basaveshwar. He emphasised the welfare and happiness of the masses including the backward classes, and we will continue our journey inspired by those principles,” Sapkal said.

The state Congress chief said that even during Shivaji’s time, several forces worked against him and opposed his coronation.

“The same kind of elements exist even today. Shivaji Maharaj’s fight was not only against the political system but also against the economic structures of his time, just as today’s governance is being run for the benefit of a select few,” he claimed.

Even in religious systems, a handful of people consider themselves supreme, he said.

“We must fight against such forces. Our path will always be guided by Shivaji Maharaj's vision and his social philosophy,” Sapkal said.

The birth anniversary of the legendary king is a day to pledge allegiance to Maharashtra’s ethos and a reminder that people from all castes and religions are one “which is our spirit and cultural heritage”, he said.

He demanded that the government make the film ‘Chhaava’, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji's son Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free.

Earlier, responding to a query about making the film tax-free, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government already abolished the entertainment tax on film tickets in 2017 but will take all possible steps to promote the movie.

Sapkal also said that forts, closely linked to Shivaji, symbolise Maharashtra’s identity and pride. “If substantial funds can be allocated to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme (for women) to gain votes, then equal attention should be given to these historical sites,” he said. PTI MR NR