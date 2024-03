Shivaji Park rally to be show of strength of Congress-led opposition

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) The rally at the end of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's famed Shivaji Park on Sunday will be a show of strength for the INDIA bloc, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and SP chief Akhilesh scheduled to take part.

Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concludes at Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar in Dadar, on Saturday evening.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar's office said eminent personalities from cultural and social fields will join Gandhi in the padyatra. After that, Gandhi will interact with the participants at Tejpal Hall near the August Kranti Maidan.

Mani Bhavan was the home of Mahatma Gandhi whenever he was in Mumbai, while the Congress was founded on December 28, 1885 at the Tejpal Hall.

Speaking about the concluding rally of Gandhi's yatra at Shivaji Park, Wadettiwar told PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwai Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will take part.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who is the Delhi health minister, CPI general secretary Dipankar Bhattarchaya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and former CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will also take part.

Prominent attendees will be Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The rally will be shown in our election expenditure," Wadettiwar added."