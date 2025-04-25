Shivaji statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg: Work in final stages, says PWD official

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Work on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district is in the final stages, an official said on Friday.

A statue that was installed at the fort in December 2023 had collapsed some months later on August 26 last year, triggering a fierce attack on the Maharashtra government from the opposition, which flagged corruption in construction and claimed the episode was an insult to the legendary warrior king.

"The work is in the final stages. Finishing touches are in progress. We are carrying out final preparations. The statue underwent wind testing by an Australian firm before work began. Nearly Rs 31 crore has been spent on the project so far," said Ajit Patil, a state Public Works Department official from Malvan, where the fort is situated.

"The structure will be 93 feet tall from the ground, comprising a pedestal of 10 feet and the remaining being the statue. The figure from head to toe will be 60 feet, while the sword is of 23 feet. Ram Sutar Art Creations, which is crafting the statue, will also maintain it for the next ten years," he said.

Patil, however, refused to give any information on a possible inauguration date. PTI ND BNM