Shivaji statue collapse unfortunate, grand structure to be built again, says CM

Nashik, Aug 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will come up at the site of the collapsed structure in Rajkot Fort in the state's Sindhudurg district.

The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district's Malvan tehsil fell on August 26, prompting sharp attacks from the opposition, which claimed the episode involving a highly revered personality had hurt the pride of Maharashtra.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a 'Yugpurush'. He is the pride of the state and the nation. He is the faith of the state. The incident at Rajkot Fort is unfortunate. The Maharashtra government and Navy will soon erect a grand statue there again," Shinde said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the first phase of the 'Shivsrushti' project being developed at Nandgaon here was inaugurated.

He hailed the project as a historic step for the development of Nandgaon city, adding that his government would give Rs 10 crore to build a new municipal council building. PTI COR BNM