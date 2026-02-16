Shivaji-Tipu remarks row: FIRs against BJP, Cong workers for violence in Pune

Pune, Feb 16 (PTI) Pune police have registered two separate cases against the BJP and Congress city chiefs and several other party workers after violence over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks 'equating' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, officials said on Monday.

Stones were hurled during the BJP workers' confrontation with Congress activists in Pune on Sunday while they protested against Sapkal's comments. Nine persons, including workers of the rival parties, two police personnel and two journalists, were injured, they said.

Following cross-complaints, FIRs have been registered against several local BJP and Congress workers under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 189 (unlawful assembly) and 324(4) (mischief), a police official said.

One case has been lodged against BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate, its local youth wing chief Dushyant Mohol and 50 to 60 other party workers. Another case is against Congress city head Arvind Shinde, two other local leaders and some unidentified party workers, the official said.

A protest was held on Sunday near Congress Bhavan, with workers of both parties raising slogans. They climbed onto walls and stone pelting was reported, according to the police.

The Congress, in its complaint, alleged that Ghate, Mohol and 50 to 60 other BJP activists reached the Congress Bhavan and indulged in provocative sloganeering and stone-pelting, leading to injuries to three workers of the Opposition party.

In the other complaint, the BJP alleged that Shinde and other Congress activists indulged in stone-pelting, in which two BJP workers and two women police personnel were injured.

A controversy erupted on Saturday over a portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by Shiv Sena corporators and Hindu outfits.

While pointing to the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the way he presented the idea of 'Swarajya', Sapkal gave the example of Tipu Sultan's call for battle against the British and claimed this was an ideal articulated on the same lines.

BJP workers staged a protest in Pune on Sunday, condemning Sapkal's remarks. PTI SPK GK