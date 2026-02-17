Shivaji-Tipu Sultan remarks row: BJP leader changed stand for political reasons, claims Cong

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Tuesday claimed BJP's Mumbai president Ameet Satam had earlier supported a proposal to name a road here after Tipu Sultan, but changed the stand now for political reasons.

Sawant rejected Satam's assertion that 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's name had always been opposed by the BJP, calling it "factually incorrect".

Notably, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has come under fire from the BJP for 'equating' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan.

Satam also hit out at Sapkal after the controversy erupted last week.

The BJP leader on Tuesday said that for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, Sapkal "should rub his nose on the gound and publicly apologise".

In a post on X, state Congress spokesperson Sawant claimed that Satam had earlier supported a proposal to name a road in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan and questioned his recent opposition to the move.

He also rejected Satam's assertion that the name had always faced opposition, calling it "factually incorrect" and a change in the stand for political reasons.

Sawant further alleged that organisations linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had historically acknowledged Tipu Sultan's legacy and even encouraged younger generations to draw inspiration from him.

He cited a children's publication series, 'Bharat Bharati', brought out decades ago, in which a book on Tipu Sultan was published around 1970.

The present opposition to Tipu Sultan was driven by "politics of polarisation" and not by any change in historical facts, Sawant claimed.

"History has not changed, but political equations have," he said, accusing the BJP and RSS of adopting "double standards" for electoral gains. PTI MR GK