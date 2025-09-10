Shivakumar accuses BJP of 'divisive politics' over Maddur violence

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the BJP of "engaging in politics" and "dividing people" in the wake of the stone pelting incident during a Ganesha immersion procession in Maddur town.

He also called on the opposition party leaders to secure the state's share of funds and clearance for various projects from the Centre.

The Deputy CM was reacting to a question on a BJP delegation comprising its President B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in both houses of legislature R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and other party leaders visiting Maddur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "They (BJP) don't have any job other than indulging in politics, dividing people and inciting fire. They have nothing else to do," Shivakumar said.

"Let them go to Delhi and get funds (from the Centre for the state). Let them get the state NREGA funds, tax share. Let them get permission for Mekedatu and Mahadayi (river) projects. Let them do this first." So far, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident in Maddur.

Tension escalated in Maddur and surrounding areas following the incident on Sunday, with several right-wing organisations staging large-scale protests on Monday.

Declining to comment on the violence, Shivakumar said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G Parameshwara and District in-charge Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy have all reacted on the matter." "I was not in town and I'm not fully aware of the incident, I have seen media reports. I will speak on getting information. Don't want to react without proper information," he added. PTI KSU ROH