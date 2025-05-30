Shivakumar accuses BJP, other organisations of provocation; assures peace in Dakshina Kannada

Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Asserting that the government will bring the situation in the communally sensitive coastal region, especially Dakshina Kannada district, under control, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday accused the BJP and other organisations of indulging in provocations.

He was speaking about the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the district, in the wake of the killing of 32- year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk on Tuesday.

Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

"Everything will be under control. The BJP and several organisations are provoking things in Karnataka. They should understand who is at loss. The loss is for Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada district. People are migrating. Already, youth are going out as they are not getting jobs. We are trying to create jobs," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said some minorities are expressing worry.

"I'm also sending a team from our (Congress) party. They will go tomorrow and they will submit a report. What officials and bureaucrats do is different. Our (party) team, will meet the people from all sections and submit a report. There is worry, but our government is committed to controlling it in every way," he added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken the violent incidents in the coastal region seriously. Such things will not be tolerated and there should be peace in Dakshina Kannada district and the region, he said.

"Those trying to disturb peace will not be tolerated ...the situation was unavoidable for us to transfer some officers. So Mangaluru Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Superintendents of Police have been changed. There was demand from locals for changes. The chief minister and I have given instructions to officials who have been newly appointed to take all strict measures to ensure peace. We will monitor," he said.

Noting that he had discussed with the Director General of Police regarding the deployment of the newly formed 'Anti- Communal Force', the home minister said, "From today itself the work will start on structuring and then they will be deployed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga districts, and strict instructions will be given to them on maintaining peace." Assuring action against those making instigative and hate speeches, he said unnecessary posts on social media will be controlled. He also indicated about transfers of more officials in the days ahead.

Asked if there was any political influence behind the series of killings in Dakshina Kannada, he said, "We are finding the source, who are behind it. Accordingly, action will be taken." To a question on Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao reportedly expressing his wish not to continue as district in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, Parameshwara said, "He has been saying this from the beginning, not after the current incident. He has been saying that someone from that part of the state should be made in-charge. It is left to the discretion of the CM." Meanwhile, Rao said peace should be established and strict action will be taken against those who are spreading enmity and communal hatred.

"We want people from all religions, castes and sections to live peacefully together. But some people want to do politics, which is not right.

Establishing a cordial atmosphere, law and order is our priority, along with taking merciless action against those indulging in such communal activities -- these things have to be done. I have called a meeting of officials tomorrow in Mangaluru," he said.

Rejecting reports that he doesn't have a free hand as the district in-charge minister, Rao said he is working taking everyone along.

"My responsibility is to ensure peace. I have made honest efforts for it and will continue to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, alleging the collapse of law and order in Dakshina Kannada, said that the government has lost control.

"...our children are dying, the government is doing politics," she said. PTI KSU KH