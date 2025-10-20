Shivakumar asks BJP for evidence on fundraising allegations ahead of Bihar polls

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (PTI) With the opposition BJP alleging that Ministers and officials in the Karnataka government were tasked with collecting funds for the party ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday asked the saffron party to provide evidence to support their claims.

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavanedra have alleged that the ruling Congress was involved in fundraising for the Bihar elections, for the Bihar polls, a practice they claimed has led to increase in corruption in the state.

"If they have any evidence, let them release it. Let Raghavendra not become synonymous with lies. There are some leaders who do hit and run, let Raghavendra too not become the same," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He was responding to Raghavendra's claim that Ministers were using officials to raise funds for Bihar polls, and that practice has now become a "business" for the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

"All Ministers in the cabinet have been looting through officials to send the funds for Bihar polls, officials have been asked to collect money. After gathering money from transfers, now it is being done in the name of renewals. All Ministers are collecting money for the Bihar polls, it has become their main business," he told reporters in Shivamogga.

Jagadish Shettar, a former Chief Minister, had claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues recently in connection with the Bihar polls.

"The CM had called each Minister separately during the dinner and had discussed with them, and depending upon the departments the Ministers hold and their strength and capacity, targets were fixed for them to collect money, to send it for Bihar polls," he alleged.

Noting that Karnataka is a key resource base for the Congress in the entire country, Shettar said the state government acts as an "ATM" for that party's high command.

"Why is corruption rampant? Why has commission increased? When asked, officials say that the money has to be sent to Bihar...." he added.

Bihar polls will be held over two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14. PTI KSU ROH