Shivakumar assures contractors to solve their issues

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday assured the KSCA that he and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi would facilitate a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resolve their issues.

Addressing members of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association (KSCA) who are protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru demanding the release of pending bills, Shivakumar said, "I and Jarkiholi will together arrange a meeting of contractors with the Chief Minister during this legislative session. We must all come together to find a solution to your problems." He concurred with the contractors that they are also helping the state.

"We are aware that you brought our government to power. It is not our intention to withhold the payment. I have been watching your president Manjunath, who gives different sets of statements to the media once every three months.

"You should all get him a seat in the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council. Just as representation is given in the Council to teachers, graduates, and those from the cinema and arts sectors, a seat must be given to contractors as well. That could help resolve your problems. A way must be found for this," he said.

Shivakumar said there are pending bills of around Rs 13,000 crore in the water resource department and Bengaluru Municipal Corporation, while there are Rs 3,000 crore in the minor Irrigation department, totalling to about Rs 37,000 crore.

"We know your pain. Six months before the elections, I had warned you not to take up any contract work in departments where there is no money. The then BJP Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai kept awarding contracts whether or not there were funds. You took up that work and now you are suffering. This needs to be resolved," the Deputy CM said.

He said there was a need to find bonds worth around Rs 50,000 crore. Only then will this problem be solved. PTI GMS GMS KH