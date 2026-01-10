Shivakumar calls for private investment to revitalise tourism in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday emphasised the need to attract private investment to generate employment and revitalise tourism in coastal Karnataka.

He said the region’s untapped potential must be harnessed within the framework of law.

Addressing the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave at a city hotel, Shivakumar noted that several investors had previously shown interest in the region but withdrew due to various constraints.

"The hurdles affecting tourism must be identified and addressed legally. A new tourism policy is needed to give fresh momentum to the coastal belt," he said.

Referring to the nature of governance, Shivakumar remarked that political positions are temporary, but opportunities to deliver development are not.

"Politics is not important to me. What matters is using the opportunity to work and create livelihoods for people," he added.

Highlighting the region’s geographical advantages, Shivakumar said coastal Karnataka has beaches and landscapes comparable to Goa.

"People travel to Goa for beaches, but we have similar beaches here. The potential exists; what is required is proper planning and utilisation," he said.

Clarifying his earlier remark describing Mangaluru as a "dead city," Shivakumar said it was intended to provoke thought and action.

"My intention is to make Mangaluru vibrant. For this, we will consult local representatives and seek inputs from all MLAs," he said. PTI COR GMS SSK