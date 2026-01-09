Shivakumar challenges BJP to open debate on MGNREGS, VB-G RAM G

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday challenged the BJP leaders for an open debate on the merits of MGNREGA against the central government's VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.

The challenge follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement that a two-day legislative session will be called to pressure the union government to re-implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which was introduced in 2005 by the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, he noted that the state government has already announced that it would hold a two-day session in the assembly to extensively discuss the Centre's decision to repeal MGNREGA.

Shivakumar pointed to the BJP's campaign to sensitise people about the newly introduced VB-G RAM G.

“Let them tell people what they have done and we will explain what this programme (MGNREGS) has done. Let the BJP come for a debate with us on the differences between our and their rural employment guarantee schemes. It is good. We have to make people aware of it,” the Deputy CM said.

He added, “Let their party president, opposition leader or a central minister come for a debate on a television channel. I am ready for a debate with them on our scheme and their scheme.” To a question on the BJP’s allegation of rampant corruption in the MGNREGA, Shivakumar said the Centre should order a CBI inquiry if any scam has taken place. PTI GMS GMS ROH