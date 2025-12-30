Shivakumar defends decision to rehabilitate evicted residents amid appeasement charges

Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday defended the state government's decision to provide alternate housing for "genuine" individuals whose illegally constructed houses were demolished in Kogilu during a recent demolition drive, while dismissing allegations of "appeasement politics".

He emphasised that relief is a humanitarian measure only for eligible locals after thorough verification of documents.

Shivakumar was reacting to some BJP leaders and some sections questioning the government's quick relief to those whose houses were demolished by a government agency, terming them as "illegal encroachment".

They have also accused the state government of engaging in "appeasement politics" as most of the demolished illegal houses reportedly belonged to Muslims.

The demolition of houses at Kogilu's Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony on December 20 was carried out by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited to clear encroachments for a proposed solid waste processing unit.

Officials said the houses were constructed without any official permission, and that most of the occupants were migrants from other states.

"There is no question of any appeasement politics. No one should indulge in illegal encroachment, we are not ready to give any gifts to illegal encroachers. We will take legal action against those behind encroachment. People have given statements that money was collected from them by a few for allowing them to construct houses there," Shivakumar said in response to a question BJP alleging government of Muslim appeasement politics.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, on humanitarian grounds, houses are being given to those eligible under the Chief Minister's housing scheme.

"Some people are saying that they were given a title deed. It is being examined. Some who have come from outside have also joined in encroachment. We have documents. If their names are there genuinely in the voter list and other documents, we will rehabilitate such people," he said, adding that the government is not making an illegal thing legal, but is helping genuine homeless with proper documents.

The announcement of rehabilitation from the government follows a political backlash, including condemnation from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who called the razing of houses in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony as "brutal normalisation of the bulldozer raj".

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, who is also from Kerala, had immediately intervened after Vijayan's statement, and conveyed the AICC’s serious concern to CM and Deputy CM, stating that such actions (demolition) should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre.

Vijayan and Venugopal's alleged interference in the demolition issue is being seen as "minority vote bank politics" by politicians from the neighbouring state, ahead of the Assembly polls there, as most of the demolished houses reportedly belonged to Muslims.

To a question on alleged condemnation from Kerala politicians for his statement that Karnataka doesn't want interference from the neighbouring state, in its administration, the Deputy CM said, "Let them condemn and do whatever they want. We know how to run our state." Noting that Karnataka is a state with good governance, he said, "We don't want unnecessary interference. If they (Kerala govt) want, let them take the people (involved in encroachment) to their state and give them what they want. They (Kerala govt) have not fulfilled what they had told the people in their state, during the time of disaster. We (Karnataka govt) know how to handle our people and we will do it." PTI KSU ROH