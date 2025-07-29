Shivakumar defends Kharge on missing CM post

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday defended Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent comments on being overlooked for the CM's post in 1999, saying there was nothing wrong in a senior leader expressing his emotions.

He, however, remarked that one should not express his/her sentiments in public.

"What is wrong if Mallikarjun Kharge expresses his feelings? He is a senior leader who has worked tirelessly for the Congress. He only conveyed his emotions. There is absolutely nothing wrong in that," Shivakumar told reporters here.

"One must express his/her feelings, but not in public," he noted.

Kharge’s remarks, made at an event in Vijayapura on Sunday, have sparked a fresh debate within the party on leadership and the long-standing demand for a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka.

Recalling his role in the 1999 Assembly elections, Kharge said, "As CLP leader I tried to bring the party to power (ahead of 1999 polls). The party formed the government and S M Krishna became the Chief Minister. He had come (as KPCC President) four months ahead (of polls)....all my service was washed down the river. I feel that – I toiled for five years, but the person who came four months ago was made the CM...." He further said, "What I'm trying to say is, we face difficulty, but we must continue to work without greediness in mind. If you are greedy, you won't get anything. Also you won't be able to do what's in your mind..... passing through all these things, from being a block president, I have now become AICC President today. I did not go behind the posts," he said.

Shivakumar’s remarks came amid growing buzz in political circles triggered by Kharge's reflection, as well as recent statements from Congress leaders like Jagalur MLA B Devendrappa and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, who said Kharge had all the qualities to occupy any constitutional post and that the party would take a call when time comes.

Asked about whether he was being sidelined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who convened a meeting with MLAs without his participation, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, denied it.

"The CM is using his authority to hold meetings with legislators. I have no objection to that. He had received feedback from MLAs via Randeep Surjewala and is now acting upon it. I too have conducted meetings with some legislators, especially regarding Bengaluru development," he said.

On the BJP’s criticism that he was being ignored, the Deputy CM said, "Let the BJP set its own house in order first before commenting on us. Their party is riddled with infighting. Everyone has seen how their leaders are contradicting each other." Responding to the BJP’s protest over fertiliser shortages, Shivakumar pointed out, "The BJP should protest against their own union ministers. Fertiliser is not under our control—we only distribute what the Centre allocates. During their tenure, farmers who demanded fertiliser were shot at. We are not doing such things. If there's a delay, it’s because of high demand due to good rainfall. We are urging the Centre to increase supply." "We have complete transparency in distribution. Records show how much fertiliser was given to which society and the stock status in each district. Let them verify. We’ve never acted against farmers and never will," he added.

On the restructuring of Bengaluru's civic administration, Shivakumar said the formation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority was aimed at better governance. "We are dividing the BBMP keeping in mind the city's geographic, economic, and administrative future. Opposition leaders have been consulted. The BJP may criticise for political reasons, but we are working in the interest of Bengaluru and the state," he said.