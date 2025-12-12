Shivakumar dismisses reports of dinner meet with MLAs

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday dismissed reports of having a political dinner meeting with MLAs, asserting that his visit was purely personal and driven by affection from party colleagues.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he often receives informal meal invitations from party workers and long-time associates, and attends them as a matter of courtesy rather than political intent.

"Friends from the region affectionately call me for lunch or dinner. How can I say no? It is not any dinner meet, but I have to go when I am invited." When asked specifically about a supposed dinner with MLAs on the outskirts of Belagavi, Shivakumar said, "A boy from my constituency is working here; he said he will send 'mudde and upsaaru' for lunch. Can I say no? The day after, Asif Sait and Feroze Sait invited me." He added that long-standing party leaders and friends had also extended invitations.

"Doddannavar is a former president of Belagavi district Congress and he is a friend too. He has been inviting me home for dinner for a long time. Can I forget my Congress family? Hence, I and a few others had gone there for dinner. It was not a dinner meet," Shivakumar said.

On the issue of permitting cricket matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, he said the government had acted to safeguard the city's reputation.

"We have taken necessary steps to protect the reputation of Bengaluru. We have permitted on the condition that adequate preventive measures would be in place," Shivakumar said.

He added that Home Minister G Parameshwara had been tasked with ensuring security arrangements.

"He has been given the responsibility to ensure adequate preventive measures during matches. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad and his team will have a discussion with the police department," Shivakumar said. PTI GMS ADB