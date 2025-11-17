Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday played down the significance of his meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, one that came amidst speculations of a leadership change in the southern state.

The meeting on Sunday was held to discuss party matters, Shivakumar, also the Karnataka Congress chief, said.

Reluctant to share details of his meeting the party president, Shivakumar said, "we are all there if the party is there." The meeting comes as the Congress government in Karnataka reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being dubbed by some as the "November revolution".

Speculations have also been rife over Shivakumar's possible elevation as CM in lines with a rumoured 2023 agreement with CM Siddaramaiah.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves a cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full term, scuttling the chances of Shivakumar for the coveted post.

"It is natural for the party state president to meet the national president, nothing special. There were some party matters like inauguration of party offices, also some trust-related matters. Other than that, nothing," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi on questions regarding his meeting with Kharge.

To a query about the meeting amid speculations about cabinet reshuffle and leadership change, he merely said, "nothing... if the party is there, we are all there."

There have been talks within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change, citing "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss state-specific issues.

Regarding the CM's meeting with PM Modi, the Deputy CM said, "CM told me too (to join), but I have some family commitment, I will see if I can go."

Asked whether the state's irrigation and water projects will be discussed during the CM's meeting with the PM, Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, said, "We (water resources department) have prepared on the matter and given it to the CM."

Noting that he will be meeting Senior Advocate Shyam Divan to thank him following a favourable Supreme Court order in the Mekedatu case, the Deputy CM said, "We will also discuss with him the way forward and seek his advice."

The Supreme Court had on Thursday rejected a plea by the Tamil Nadu government against the construction of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across the Cauvery river by Karnataka, terming it "premature".