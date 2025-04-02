Shivakumar hints at water tariff hike by 1 paisa per litre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is likely to hike the city's water tariff by one paisa per litre.

Defending the Congress government amid the BJP’s protests against rising prices, he accused the saffron party of being "anti-farmer" for opposing the milk price hike, asserting that the increase was intended to benefit farmers.

On Wednesday, the BJP launched a statewide ‘day and night’ protest against the Congress government, accusing it of imposing a financial burden on the public by increasing the prices of milk and diesel, hiking power tariffs, and raising bus and metro fares, among other measures.

"BJP is not talking about the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) reducing power tariffs for certain sections. As for the milk price hike, shouldn’t we support farmers? Let them (the BJP-led central government) reduce the prices of cattle fodder, petrol, and diesel to help farmers. BJP is anti-farmer," Shivakumar claimed in response to a question about the BJP’s protest.

Speaking to reporters, he said that, compared to other states, the price rise in Karnataka is lower.

"Even with the water tariff, we have no other choice. We have to increase it by one paisa or half a paisa per litre; we can’t raise it more. I have instructed that the tariff be reduced for the poor. I have asked the board (BWSSB) to decide. We will not hike rates for small houses," said the Deputy CM, who is also in charge of Bengaluru’s city development.

The BWSSB has incurred losses amounting to Rs 1,000 crore, he added.

"For the next phase of funding, we need to demonstrate to JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and other financial institutions that we are not running a charity; otherwise, they won’t grant us loans." Regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) imposing a user fee for solid waste management services, Shivakumar clarified, "This is in line with instructions issued by the central government to the entire country. The previous BJP government implemented it in 2022 at a very high rate. In fact, I have reduced it. I have asked the department to issue an advertisement or press statement regarding this." "We, too, understand the public’s concerns, but the BJP is merely playing politics," he alleged.

Hitting out at JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the price hikes, including the increase in milk prices, Shivakumar pointed out that the Hassan Milk Union is headed by Kumaraswamy’s brother, H D Revanna.

"Let them sell milk Rs 4 per litre cheaper in Hassan if they are so concerned. We want to benefit farmers," he said. PTI KSU SSK SSK KH