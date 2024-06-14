Shivakumar & his brother had planned to field Darshan in Channapatna bypoll, claims BJP leader

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Jun 14 (PTI) Karnataka BJP leader C P Yogeshwar on Friday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his brother and former MP D K Suresh had planned to field, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in connection with a murder case, as Congress candidate in the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bypoll.

Channapatna bypoll is necessitated as the segment fell vacant following the election of its representative -- JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy -- to Lok Sabha.

The election schedule for this seat is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

"Their surprise candidate is behind bars now, I know who their surprise candidate is. Whom they wanted to field is caught in a murder case and is behind bars. Let the surprise candidate or anyone come, both parties (BJP and JD(S)) are ready for polls," the MLC, a former Minister, told reporters in response to a question on Suresh's recent statement about fielding a surprise candidate.

"The former MP (Suresh) was speaking about a surprise candidate. The person who is now caught in a murder case, they wanted that person as their surprise candidate, but it is not possible now. Maybe now they might look for another surprise candidate, let's see," he said.

Without mentioning Darshan's name, he said: "he is a film star who has campaigned more for Congress. In the days to come they wanted to induct him in the Congress and the DK brothers (Shivakumar and Suresh) had planned to face the election through him." Not wanting to comment on the Darshan case, Yogeshwar, who himself acted in a couple of films said, "He was interested to come to politics, probably he wanted to come to public life. It is a pity. there is a tragedy." Yageshwar is said to be one of the probable candidates for Channapatna bypolls from BJP-JD(S) alliance.

Darshan had campaigned in favour of Congress' Venkataramane Gowda (also known as Star Chandru), who was defeated by Kumaraswamy in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in Mandya.

Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and his associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a friend of Darshan and small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources. PTI KSU RS RS