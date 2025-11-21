Did D K Shivakumar seek CM backing in meet with jailed Congress MLAs?

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday made a surprise visit to the Bengaluru Central Jail and met jailed Congress MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and K C Veerendra alias Puppy, fuelling speculation over whether he was seeking their backing in the ongoing chatter around the Chief Minister’s post.

According to information received, Shivakumar spoke to the two legislators for some time. Kulkarni is lodged in connection with a murder case, while Veerendra, known as Puppy, is in jail in a money laundering case. There was no official word on what was discussed during the meeting.

A Congress source sought to downplay the political angle. “He was supposed to meet them two weeks ago, but he is meeting now. It’s just a courtesy call and nothing else,” the source said.

The jail visit comes on a day Shivakumar publicly wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “all the best” after the CM said he would complete a full five-year term.

Shivakumar said the matter was between Siddaramaiah and the party high command and that the government would follow whatever decision the leadership takes.

After the Assembly results were declared on May 20, 2023, there was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the top post.

The Congress later persuaded Shivakumar to take charge as Deputy CM. Reports at the time suggested a possible rotational chief minister arrangement, under which Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years, though the party has never officially confirmed such a formula.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, reiterated on Friday that he does not believe in factionalism. He said all 140 Congress MLAs were important to him and that he was not interested in forming or leading any group.

He also said it was natural for MLAs aspiring to be ministers to meet leaders in Delhi as a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards. Shivakumar maintained that no one had summoned the MLAs and that they were going on their own.

Asked about a dinner meeting hosted by PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Shivakumar said he had no information, but added that those gathering there wanted changes in the state party leadership and more Deputy CMs.

“All such meetings have been going on for the past two-and-a-half years. There is nothing new,” he said.