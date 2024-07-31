Shivakumar meets Khattar; discusses traffic decongestion, solid waste management in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar discussed on Wednesday several issues related to the state such as traffic decongestion, solid waste management and extension of the Bengaluru suburban rail project.

During a meeting with Shivakumar here, Khattar assured full support for Karnataka's development, offering assistance in various initiatives, according to a statement.

The Union minister also promised the allocation of buses to Karnataka under PM e-Bus Seva, enhancing the state's public transportation.

"Additionally, the Union minister stressed the importance of implementing waste-to-energy projects to revolutionise solid waste management, promoting efficient and sustainable practices in the state," the statement said.