Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge to meet IT-BT firms on urban governance concerns

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he and Minister Priyank Kharge will meet IT-BT firms to hear their grievances on urban governance.

“Priyank Kharge and I will hold separate meetings with IT-BT companies. Our work is the answer to those who criticise. We are focused on our work and are not bothered about unwarranted criticism,” Shivakumar told reporters after taking part in the 'Walk with Bengaluru' programme at Krishnarajapuram.

When asked whether Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had spoken to him about developing 10–15 roads in Bengaluru, he said, “Let her choose the roads she wants to develop. She has not discussed anything with us yet. We will offer full cooperation if she wants to take up some work.” On the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association’s December 1 deadline to clear pending bills worth Rs 33,000 crore, Shivakumar said, “I have called for a meeting with them and will speak to them.” He blamed the previous BJP government for the dues, saying it had floated tenders for multiple projects without budgetary allocation. “We are trying to clear their bills in a phased manner,” he added, stressing he was “not scared of threats” from the association.

Calling the decision to form five new municipal corporations in Bengaluru “historic,” Shivakumar said the municipal body currently collects about Rs 6,000 crore in taxes annually, with Bengaluru East alone contributing Rs 1,600 crore.

“The taxes collected by each corporation will now be used within the same zone. Bengaluru East is a resourceful corporation, and its revenue will be used to fix local civic issues,” he said, noting that earlier collections from one zone were often spent elsewhere.

On converting B-khata properties into genuine A-khata status, Shivakumar said the government had given a Deepavali gift to Bengaluru residents by charging just 5 per cent of the guidance value.

“There are many encroachments and illegal constructions in KR Pura. As per the Supreme Court order, they will be demolished. We have exempted sites up to 30x40 feet from occupancy certificate and commencement certificate, but we will not allow construction without setbacks,” he said.

Speaking about the proposed tunnel road, Shivakumar added that it would be connected to Metro Rail, flyovers, and national highways. PTI GMS SSK