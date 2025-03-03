Shivakumar refuses to comment on Moily's statement about him becoming CM, calls it personal opinion

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Refusing to comment on veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily's statement about him becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in the days ahead, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday called it his personal opinion.
He also cited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's instructions to party leaders and workers not to speak in public on the issue of leadership change.
Moily on Sunday said that no one can prevent Shivakumar from becoming the CM of the state, as it is a "settled matter".
The former chief minister had also asserted that it is only a matter of time before Shivakumar assumes the CM's post, as it is something bound to happen.
"I won't say anything about that, there is no need for it. He (Moily) has shared his opinion. Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) has said no one should speak, I will comply with it," Shivakumar said in response to a question raised by reporters about Moily's statement.
There has been speculation in the state's political circles, especially in the ruling Congress party, about the chief minister change, later this year, under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.
Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, is a strong chief ministerial aspirant and has made no secret of his ambition to become the CM.
Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga too on Sunday said that Shivakumar will become the chief minister by December.
He claimed that Shivakumar will be chief minister for the next 7.5 years from December, as the party will win the next assembly polls too.
On the other hand, several ministers and leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah, ruling out any leadership change, have been asserting that the incumbent CM will continue and complete a full five years term.
These comments by Congressmen are notwithstanding AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's warning asking his party colleagues to 'shut up' and focus on governance, amid public statements from them on the leadership change issue.
There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister.
There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party. PTI KSU KH
