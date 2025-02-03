Shivakumar reiterates offer to JD(S) workers to join Congress

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday once again extended his offer to JD(S) workers to join the Congress party.

Shivakumar, who is the Congress state president, urged JD(S) workers in Channapatna, Ramanagara district, to join his party to advance their political careers. He clarified that the offer was directed specifically at workers, not legislators.

"I didn't speak about any JD(S) legislators. I made the offer to the JD(S) workers. They (JD(S) MLAs) are taking care of their future but they are not doing anything at local level. How long the party workers have to wait?" Shivakumar told reporters here.

The Deputy CM claimed that many JD(S) workers are eager to join the Congress, which prompted him to extend the offer.

"I have given a call to the JD(S) workers who have faith in the secular ideology to join us and work together," Shivakumar said.

He also clarified that no JD(S) MLA has contacted him.

"No JD(S) MLA has either contacted me or is keen to join us. I haven't spoken to any of them. I am also not worried about it because our existing strength is sufficient," the Deputy CM said.

Backing Shivakumar, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there is no objection in allowing those to join Congress who accept the party's ideology.

The offer made by Deputy CM is seen as yet another attempt to make inroads in Ramanagara, Mandya and Hassan districts, which are considered as JD(S) stronghold.

The Congress dealt a major blow to the JD(S) in the recent Channapatna bypoll by defeating the party candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Nikhil is the third generation of the JD(S) first family. He is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and son of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, had resigned as the Channapatna MLA soon after winning the Mandya 2024 Lok Sabha election.

There was no immediate response from the JD(S). PTI GMS ROH