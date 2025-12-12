Shivakumar rejects reports of dinner meet with MLAs

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday dismissed reports of having a political dinner meeting with MLAs, asserting that his visit was purely personal and driven by affection from party colleagues.

Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including some ministers, met for a dinner late on Thursday night.

Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, Dr M C Sudhakar, MLAs N A Haris, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, Ganesh Hukkeri, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Ashok Kumar Rai, K Y Nanjegowda were among those present in the meeting, the sources added.

Expelled BJP MLAs ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar also attended the dinner, they said.

The dinner meeting came a day after CM Siddaramaiah, along with ministers and a few legislators considered close to him, met for a dinner hosted by former Belagavi North MLA Feroz Sait.

Though leaders term it a "casual dinner meeting", speculation is rife as it had taken place amid a power tussle in the ruling party, over the CM post.

As the dinner caused quite a flutter in the political circle, Shivakumar said it now a show of strength and asked his supporters not to speak on his behalf.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he often received informal meal invitations from party workers and long-time associates, and attended them as a matter of courtesy rather than political intent.

"Friends from the region affectionately call me for lunch or dinner. How can I say no? It is not any dinner meet, but I have to go when I am invited." Asked specifically about a supposed dinner with MLAs on the outskirts of Belagavi, Shivakumar said, "A boy from my constituency is working here; he said he will send 'mudde and upsaaru' for lunch. Can I say no? The day after, Asif Sait and Feroze Sait invited me." He added that long-standing party leaders and friends had also extended invitations.

"Doddannavar is a former president of Belagavi district Congress and he is a friend too. He has been inviting me home for dinner for a long time. Can I forget my Congress family? Hence, I and a few others had gone there for dinner. It was not a dinner meet," Shivakumar said.

He also said, “I'm not indulging in any show of strength. I don’t need anybody to rally behind me. It’s not necessary. I don’t want anybody to speak for me. All 140 MLAs are one. The CM and I belong to the same group. Don't give opportunity for any groupism. It is not necessary.” Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Friday claimed that Shivakumar will become the chief minister after the ongoing winter session of the state legislature here.

The MLA from Ramanagara was among the ministers and legislators, who met for dinner, along with Shivakumar, late last night.

Asked whether only those close to Shivakumar were invited for the dinner, he replied that all are friends and close to each other.

To a question whether Shivakumar gave any good news during the dinner, the MLA, who is considered close to the Deputy CM said, "I'm giving the good news. He will become (CM) after the session, he will become." Karnataka Minister M C Sudhakar who attended the dinner, said the event was hosted by Doddannavar.

“After dinner, we returned. There was nothing special about it. There was no politics involved as you are assuming,” Sudhakar said.

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi ruled out political angle behind the dinner meeting.

“Everyday such dinner parties are hosted. Daily these groups gather and have meals. MLAs gather daily for dinner,” he said.

He, however, clarified that he has no information whether Doddannavar had invited him also.

Magadi Congress MLA H C Balakrishna, who attended the breakfast meeting, said on Thursday night that there was no headcount.

“There was no headcount. Most people who were invited had come. Many others did not turn up due to some reasons. After the dinner, people left. There was no other discussion there,” he said.

Responding to a question that he was traveling to Delhi, he said everyone knows why he is going to the national capital.

“We are not going there for any wrestling or show of strength. No such thing as number game,” he clarified.

Regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s reiteration that his father will complete five years’ term, Balakrishna said he did not know whether Yathindra has spoken to the party high command.

“But my request to him is not to raise leadership issue because it causes embarrassment,” the MLA said.

About Yathindra he said, “Some people are like that. Party has to adjust them. We did not pressurise on issuing notice to him. It’s all about minimum common sense. Can a notice and a subsequent reply will solve the problem?” PTI GMS GMS ROH