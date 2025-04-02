Shivakumar rejects speculations about cabinet reshuffle talks between CM and Cong leadership

Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday rejected speculations regarding possible discussions with the Congress high command on the cabinet reshuffle during his and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to New Delhi, calling it "false information".

While Siddaramaiah has already reached Delhi earlier today, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, will be reaching the national capital later this evening.

As per the official travel plan, both leaders will be attending the inauguration of the reconstructed Karnataka Bhavan building -1 'Cauvery' this evening. The chief minister is also scheduled to meet a few union ministers later in the day and on Thursday.

According to Shivakumar, they will also be meeting Congress high command during the visit.

"Someone has given you false information in this regard. Cabinet reshuffle is left to the discretion of the chief minister. He and the high command will discuss and decide. Your information is far from the truth," he said in response to a question on cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking to reporters here, the Deputy CM said discussion will take place on the party's nominations for four vacant MLC posts.

Speculations have been rife about a possible cabinet reshuffle based on evaluation of the performance of the ministers, ever since the Lok Sabha poll results.

There has also been a demand from a section of MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to be inducted into the cabinet. Some have even openly expressed their wish to become ministers.

The state cabinet has not been reshuffled ever since the formation of the government in May 2023.

The meeting with the high command also gains significance against the backdrop of a power tussle in the ruling Congress, amid speculation about chief minister change later this year. Shivakumar is seen as the major contender for the post.

However, everyone in the party is not said to be okay with Shivakumar's leadership, and there have been demands for a replacement for the state Congress chief post, party sources said, adding that discussions may happen about this, also on alleged attempts to honey-trap Minister K N Rajanna, among other issues. PTI KSU KH